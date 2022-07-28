Indianapolis man sentenced to 17 years in prison for 2018 Lawrence carjacking, shooting while on pretrial release

Derrick Hart pleaded guilty to carjacking and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to a Lawrence carjacking and shooting in 2018.

Derrick Hart, 22, pleaded guilty to carjacking, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, and commission of federal felony while on pretrial release.

According to court documents, on Dec. 13, 2018, Hart walked up to a man sitting in his vehicle in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road, pointed a handgun at the man, took his cell phone and demanded money.

The man told Hart he had no cash, and Hart ordered him at gunpoint to drive to an ATM across the street.

The man attempted to get the attention of a nearby armored truck driver that was servicing the ATM, and Hart ordered the man to drive to another ATM on 42nd Street.

The man attempted to grab Hart's gun, and the car crashed into a fence near the bank. Hart got out of the car, ran around the back before firing at the man, who was struck in the arm. The man returned fire with his own gun, striking Hart as he ran away to a nearby apartment complex.

Officers responding to the scene located Hart with a gunshot wound, carrying ammunition and a small amount of marijuana. Hart admitted to leaving the handgun near an apartment building, which police later located. Blood found on the gun was linked to Hart through DNA analysis.

Hart committed the carjacking and shooting while on federal pretrial release after being charged in connection with a December 2018 attempted carjacking.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Lawrence Police Department investigated the case.