Indy man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in connection with meth trafficking organization

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In June 2018, law enforcement was investigating drug trafficking activities of Carl Lee, 45. Lee was selling large quantities of crystal methamphetamine in and around the Indianapolis area, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Lee supplied roughly 1 pound of meth to people who sold the drug to customers. Between September 2016 and May 2018, he also sent money from the drug deals back to his supplier in California.

Lee will serve five years of supervised probation following his release from prison as part of the sentence.

Lee's brother, Lewis Thurman, helped Lee in the drug trafficking. Thurman was charged separately, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.