Indianapolis man sentenced in string of bank robberies

Richard Gammon robbed two banks in Indianapolis and one bank in Fishers from December 2020 to April 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 46 months in prison for robbing three banks in the Indianapolis area.

Court documents say Richard Gammon, 26, went on a robbery spree from December 2020 to April 2021. On Dec. 17, 2020, he went to a Fifth Third Bank on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis and showed the teller a phone instructing them to give him all the 100 and 50 dollar bills in the drawer. The teller handed Gammon about $1,000.

Then, on Jan. 19, 2021, Gammon went to a Regions Bank just west of the Fifth Third and showed the teller a phone with a similar threatening message. That teller gave him about $1,300.

IMPD investigated both incidents, finding they were likely committed by the same person. After receiving tips from Crime Stoppers, detectives identified Gammon as the suspect and the FBI joined the investigation.

On April 11, 2021, Gammon went to the PNC Bank on 96th Street in Fishers, and demanded the teller give him $5,000 in big bills. The teller gave him $760. Soon after, detectives found Gammon and arrested him at his apartment.