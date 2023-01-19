Indianapolis man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting

An IMPD officer said they saw Bruce McClinton shoot Norman Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man on the city's east side in 2021.

Bruce McClinton admitted to shooting Norman Rogers.

Police were patrolling an area July 21, 2021 area near North Rural Street and 10th Street. The officer said they saw McClinton shoot Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.

Police chased McClinton and found him in the backyard of a nearby home.

According to a witness, McClinton and Rogers had been arguing before the shooting. The deadly moments were also captured on nearby surveillance cameras.