Indianapolis man pleads guilty in connection to shooting at Chicago VA

CHICAGO — NOTE: The above video is from a 2019 report on the FBI searching the Indianapolis apartment of Bernard Harvey.
An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in connection with a shooting at a Chicago VA medical center in 2019.
Bernard Harvey faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing in May.
Harvey fired shots outside the Chicago Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. and then went inside while carrying a rifle. Police stopped him just inside and had him drop the gun.
He was charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvey was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and was not legally allowed to have a firearm.
The rifle in Harvey's possession was reported stolen from Element Armament in New Whiteland a few weeks earlier.
During that theft, a group of five thieves kicked in the door to the store and made off with 33 guns in just 90 seconds.
Surveillance video of the suspects was released. Just days later, police detained four persons of interest in the thefts.