Indianapolis man pleads guilty in connection to shooting at Chicago VA

Bernard Harvey faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing in May.

CHICAGO — NOTE: The above video is from a 2019 report on the FBI searching the Indianapolis apartment of Bernard Harvey.

An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in connection with a shooting at a Chicago VA medical center in 2019.

Bernard Harvey faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing in May.

Harvey fired shots outside the Chicago Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. and then went inside while carrying a rifle. Police stopped him just inside and had him drop the gun.

He was charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvey was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and was not legally allowed to have a firearm.

The rifle in Harvey's possession was reported stolen from Element Armament in New Whiteland a few weeks earlier.

During that theft, a group of five thieves kicked in the door to the store and made off with 33 guns in just 90 seconds.