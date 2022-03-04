Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly shooting of woman found in car parked near City-County Building

Ladriel Chapman told detectives Doneasha Galbreath's gun went off during a struggle. An autopsy found she was shot between nine and 13 times.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the June 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Indianapolis.

Following a two-day trial, a jury convicted 25-year-old Ladriel Chapman of murdering Doneasha Galbreath.

Galbreath's body was found in a car parked along a road barricade in the 200 block of East Market Street in front of the City-County Building. Police found her slumped over the front passenger seat of a running vehicle with music blasting. Investigators found multiple shell casings on the vehicle's floorboard.

Three hours after finding her body, Marion County sheriff's deputies told IMPD detectives that Chapman showed up at the Marion County Jail with blood on his clothes, saying that he needed to talk to a detective.

Chapman told detectives he and Galbreath got into an argument in the car earlier that morning, and Galbreath pulled out a gun and was waving it at him. He told investigators when they struggled, the gun discharged on its own. An autopsy revealed that Galbreath was shot between nine and 13 times.

Chapman said he had parked the car downtown after the altercation, which took place near West 21st Street and Interstate 465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

"Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted."