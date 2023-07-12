Man convicted in deadly shooting at east Indianapolis gas station

The shooting happened May 21, 2021, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road, near 38th Street, around 8:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted an Indianapolis man on two counts of murder for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the city's east side.

On May 21, 2021, police responded to a report of a person shot at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road, near 38th Street, around 8:15 p.m.

After arriving on scene, police found two people who had been shot. Police said one of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. The other victim was awake and breathing at the scene, police said, but also died at a hospital.

The victims were later identified as Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said the gas station's security cameras showed Kelyn Harris and another man, later identified as William Glasper III, standing in line at the gas station. Then, the footage showed Small and Watkins enter the gas station, and Harris started shooting them.

In March, Glasper pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and carrying a handgun without a license.

A jury convicted Harris on two counts of murder after a two-day trial.

"During a particularly tough week for those in public safety and the Indianapolis community, these verdicts affirm our continued commitment to pursue justice on behalf of victims and their families," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.