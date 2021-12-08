Man gets life in prison for 2019 violent armed robberies

Jerry Davis was convicted in June 2021 for four violent armed robberies in the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve life in prison for a series of armed robberies he committed in central Indiana two years ago.

Jerry Davis, 51, was convicted in June 2021 for the violent robberies of four businesses in the Indianapolis area, including two Speedway convenience stores, a Denny's restaurant and the A Taste of Indiana store on E. 62nd Street. During the robberies, which were committed between Nov. 12-20, 2019, investigators say Davis attacked store employees with bear spray and a large metal pipe.

Davis has five prior convictions for robbery or attempted robbery. Because of his violent criminal past and convictions for serious violent felonies, Davis was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years under the federal "three strikes law."

There is no parole for federal prison sentences.

“Mr. Davis has been victimizing the citizens of this community with his violent behavior for 25 years,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers in a release. “Each time the defendant returned to the community from prison he could have changed his ways. Instead, he chose to engage in a series of violent attacks against innocent victims. The serious sentence imposed demonstrates that repeat violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”