Indianapolis man charged for stealing checks from post office

James Lancaster, the former manager of customer service at Indianapolis’ New Augusta Post Office, stole more than 270 pieces of mail, valued at $1.7 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 40-year-old Indianapolis man has been charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and stealing mail from a post office on the city's northwest side.

According to court documents, James Lancaster used his position as the former manager of customer service at the New Augusta Post Office, near West 86th Street and Zionsville Road, to steal checks from the mail.

Lancaster allegedly stole more than 270 checks from more than 50 local businesses between May 11, 2020-June 23, 2021, totaling around $1.7 million.

Lavaris Yarbrough, 26, of Calumet City, Illinois, and Jordan McPhearson, 30, of Blue Island, Illinois, were also charged with bank fraud and conspiring with Lancaster in the crimes.

According to court documents, Lancaster gave the stolen checks to McPhearson, sometimes getting cash in exchange for the checks. Then, McPhearson would fraudulently deposit the checks into a bank account. On occasion, McPhearson would give stolen checks to Yarbrough to deposit.

"Public service is a public trust, and Government officials who violate that trust to defraud and steal from the public—and those who conspire with them—must be held accountable," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers in a news release.

If convicted, Lancaster, Yarbrough and McPhearson each face up to 30 years in federal prison. Lancaster also faces up to five years in prison for stealing mail.