Indianapolis man guilty of rape in 2019 Johnson County assault

Moses Josephus Collins, Jr., 24, was also convicted of sexual battery and criminal confinement.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday, a jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of a 2019 rape in Johnson County.

Collins attacked the victim in an apartment bedroom where he and several others had been hanging out.

According to court documents, he assaulted the victim after she had gone into a room and went to sleep.

Collins admitted having sex with the victim and claimed it was consensual. His story about the night's events didn't match up with other people at the apartment that night.

“First and foremost, we would applaud the victim for her courage in seeing this case through until the end. While testifying, she had to look her rapist in the eye while telling an entire courtroom the details of one of the worst days of her life. We would also like to thank the investigators from Greenwood Police Department who conducted a thorough investigation and were able to elicit over two hours of statements from Collins during their interview.” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.