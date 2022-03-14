Indy man charged after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash critically injuring 2

Documents say police were chasing Carl Young, Jr., who was in a stolen car before he crashed, injuring two people. Officers found drugs and a gun in his car.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing federal charges for a Feb. 16 incident where he's accused of seriously injuring two people when he crashed a stolen car that police later found drugs in.

Court documents allege police were chasing 41-year-old Carl Young, Jr., who was in a stolen car when he didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Minnesota and State streets. He was going 74 mph in a 30 mph area when he crashed into another car at the intersection.

The driver and passenger in the other car were ejected. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, documents say Young tried to get away by purposefully hitting an IMPD officer's police car. That's when police cars surrounded Young's car, then officers pulled him from the driver's seat and arrested him.

Officers seized 26 grams of cocaine, about 6 pounds of marijuana and a loaded shotgun from inside the stolen car.

Young appeared in federal court Monday for the charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Department of Justice, Young has multiple prior felony convictions, including three convictions in the last three years for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

If he's convicted on the new federal charges, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. He could also face up to five years for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and life in prison for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Young also faces 11 felony charges and a misdemeanor that were filed against him at the state level:

Dealing cocaine (felony)

Armed robbery (felony)

Possession of cocaine (felony)

Two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated (felony)

Criminal recklessness, defendant shoots a firearm into a building (felony)

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender (felony)

Resisting law enforcement (felony)

Auto theft (felony)

Domestic battery (felony)

Possession of marijuana growing or cultivating marijuana (misdemeanor)