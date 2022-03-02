Indy man faces federal charges for dealing drugs, having guns while on house arrest

Carter was on house arrest when federal officers found 19 guns, body armor, more than a pound of meth and fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine and $90,000 in his home.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who was on house arrest is now facing federal charges after police found 19 guns, body armor and a large amount of drugs and money in his home.

A federal grand jury indicted Dreshaun Carter, 25, on Tuesday, charging him with crimes related to dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Carter was on house arrest for a prior felony drug trafficking conviction when, on Feb. 1, federal officers searched his home and arrested him.

Court documents say they found 19 guns, body armor, about 600 grams of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, 500 grams of meth and $90,000.

"Dealing drugs laced with lethal fentanyl is unacceptable and is a large reason 285 Americans are dying every day," said Michael Gannon, Drug Enforcement Administration assistant special agent in charge. "Drug dealers who distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, in addition to an array of firearms while on house arrest must be held accountable."

Here are the sentences Carter faces if he's convicted of any of the charges:

Up to 40 years in prison for distribution of meth and intent to distribute cocaine

Up to life in prison on each count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth

Up to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

A mandatory minimum of five years, but as much as life in prison, if he's convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

The Drug Enforcement Administration is taking the lead on the case with the help of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A federal district judge will determine what sentence, if any, Carter will serve.

"Deadly drugs and deadly weapons fuel violence and suffering in our communities. My office will focus our efforts on identifying armed, repeat offenders engaged in serious new offenses and holding them accountable," said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers. "This prosecution shows that we will work tirelessly and together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer."

This case was investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and local communities together to reduce violent crime.