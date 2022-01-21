x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Indianapolis man facing federal indictment for gun trafficking

De'Angelo Carnell, 23, is accused of making false statements to buy guns for other people.
Credit: Nomad_Soul - stock.adobe.com
Man holds handgun in gun shop. Male person buying pistol for security in weapon store, selfdefence and sport shooting hobby

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a federal indictment for gun trafficking.

De'Angelo Carnell, 23, is accused of making false statements to buy guns for other people.

Over a two-month period, investigators claim Carnell purchased 19 handguns from licensed stores around Indianapolis.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana alleges Carnell was typically buying the guns for people who could not legally get them. Carnell would allegedly charge a fee for getting someone a gun.

One of the guns Carnell allegedly purchased was recovered during a traffic stop in Chicago.

Carnell is charged with 13 counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and dealing in firearms without a license. If convicted on the false statement charges, he faces 10 years in prison on each count. He could get an additional five years if he is convicted of dealing in firearms without a license.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: "The Gun Trail" and immunity for gun sellers

RELATED: City of Chicago suing Indiana gun store over hundreds of guns used in crimes

In Other News

Youth-led violence prevention billboard campaign announced by Marion County Prosecutor