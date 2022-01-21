Indianapolis man facing federal indictment for gun trafficking

De'Angelo Carnell, 23, is accused of making false statements to buy guns for other people.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a federal indictment for gun trafficking.

Over a two-month period, investigators claim Carnell purchased 19 handguns from licensed stores around Indianapolis.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana alleges Carnell was typically buying the guns for people who could not legally get them. Carnell would allegedly charge a fee for getting someone a gun.

One of the guns Carnell allegedly purchased was recovered during a traffic stop in Chicago.