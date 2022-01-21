Indianapolis man facing federal indictment for gun trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a federal indictment for gun trafficking.
De'Angelo Carnell, 23, is accused of making false statements to buy guns for other people.
Over a two-month period, investigators claim Carnell purchased 19 handguns from licensed stores around Indianapolis.
The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana alleges Carnell was typically buying the guns for people who could not legally get them. Carnell would allegedly charge a fee for getting someone a gun.
One of the guns Carnell allegedly purchased was recovered during a traffic stop in Chicago.
Carnell is charged with 13 counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and dealing in firearms without a license. If convicted on the false statement charges, he faces 10 years in prison on each count. He could get an additional five years if he is convicted of dealing in firearms without a license.