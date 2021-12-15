Indianapolis man convicted for 2018 murder of Greenwood father

Dwight Shotts will be sentenced for the shooting death of Tony Cline on Jan. 26, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted Wednesday for the murder of a Greenwood father nearly four years ago.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from an original report of the murder in April 2018.)

A jury found Dwight Shotts guilty of the April 2018 murder of Tony Cline. Shotts shot Cline in the head, then left the victim's body in a bathtub for a week. He finally called 911 because of the smell in his house in the 3100 block of East Tabor Street on the south side of Indianapolis.

Cline had been reported as missing for six days before his body was discovered. Family and friends became worried when he didn't come home from work at a south Indianapolis Lowe's store on April 24, 2018.

Cline left behind his wife and three sons.

"That's the most horrific part of this," Cline's uncle, Gary Cline, said after police discovered his nephew's body. "The kids are not going to get a chance to grow up with their dad. I'll step in as much as we can. But we can never take his place. No one can. But we can be there and we will."

Videos posted online by Shotts showed that he and Cline knew one another and fished together on several occasions.