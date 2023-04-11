Indianapolis man sentenced to 48 years in 2020 deadly stabbing

John Patton had more than 50 sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 48 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of his boyfriend in August 2020.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Dewayne Patterson told multiple police officers that he had killed his boyfriend.

IMPD detectives then got a search warrant for Patterson's apartment in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street, near 38th Street, on the city's near north side, where they found John Patton's decomposed body in a bedroom.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Patton had more than 50 sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest. Detectives later determined Patton was killed sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8.