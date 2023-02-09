Indianapolis man convicted in deadly 2021 shooting on city's north side

Prosecutors believe William Ballard used his girlfriend's cellphone to send texts to James Greenberg to arrange a meeting, where he shot him.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in a January 2021 shooting that happened on the city's north side.

On Jan. 3, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near Michigan Road and West 66th Street.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old James Greenberg, lying in the street after being shot multiple times. Medics pronounced Greenberg dead at the scene.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Greenberg was visiting with a friend at their home prior to the shooting. When Greenberg left the home, prosecutors say multiple gunshots were heard outside, and a gray vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Investigators learned 32-year-old William Ballard, of Indianapolis, argued with his girlfriend about being in contact with Greenberg. Prosecutors believe Ballard then used his girlfriend's cellphone to send texts to Greenberg to arrange a meeting.

According to prosecutors, Ballard drove to the scene and shot Greenberg.

Police got a search warrant for Ballard's home, where they found the gun used in the shooting.

Ballard was also convicted of domestic battery, attempted obstruction of justice and attempted invasion of privacy.