Indianapolis man convicted in deadly 2021 shooting on city's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in a January 2021 shooting that happened on the city's north side.
On Jan. 3, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near Michigan Road and West 66th Street.
Police arrived and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old James Greenberg, lying in the street after being shot multiple times. Medics pronounced Greenberg dead at the scene.
According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Greenberg was visiting with a friend at their home prior to the shooting. When Greenberg left the home, prosecutors say multiple gunshots were heard outside, and a gray vehicle was seen leaving the area.
Investigators learned 32-year-old William Ballard, of Indianapolis, argued with his girlfriend about being in contact with Greenberg. Prosecutors believe Ballard then used his girlfriend's cellphone to send texts to Greenberg to arrange a meeting.
According to prosecutors, Ballard drove to the scene and shot Greenberg.
Police got a search warrant for Ballard's home, where they found the gun used in the shooting.
Ballard was also convicted of domestic battery, attempted obstruction of justice and attempted invasion of privacy.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m.