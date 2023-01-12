Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 double homicide

Damarion Moore was convicted of killing Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott.

INDIANAPOLIS — Damarion Moore will be sentenced in February for a double homicide that happened on the city's west side in 2020.

On Jan. 8, 2020, police were called to an apartment complex on Hardin Boulevard, near Interstate 465 and West Washington Street. Witnesses said Snelling had received a call to step outside the apartment before being shot. An investigation found that call came from Moore's phone.

Hours later, police in Illinois notified IMPD they received a tip that Moore told his family members he had killed his girlfriend in Indianapolis.

Officer went to Scott's home on Jan. 9 and found her shot to death. Text messages on her phone from Moore threatened he would kill any man she chose over him.

Police said Scott and Snelling lived near each other and were friends on Facebook. Police found no other connection between the two.