Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 shooting at near northeast side park

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted Thursday after shooting another man several times at a park on the city's near northeast side in August 2019.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Hughes was convicted in a two-day trial with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

On Aug. 25, several people confronted a man at a park in the 3100 block of Baltimore Avenue, near East 30th Street and Ralston Avenue.

After a brief encounter, a man left and then returned with Hughes, who shot the victim multiple times at close range. The victim was shot seven times in his arms, abdomen and legs.

Nearby surveillance footage showed the victim running and crawling away after being shot, but Hughes continued shooting at him.

Mears said Hughes initially faced charges of aggravated battery, but prosecutors were able to charge Hughes with attempted murder after further investigation and assessment of the victim's injuries.

Hughes will find out his sentencing on Monday, March 21 at 1 p.m. in Criminal Court 27 at the City-County Building in Indianapolis.