Indianapolis man arrested for road rage shooting on I-65

Christian Williams, 29, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

Indiana State Police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting that happened on Interstate 65 on Indy's northwest side Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Lafayettte Road. A victim who had called dispatch about a road rage incident found damage from gun shots on their car.

When state troopers looked at the car, they found at least one bullet was fired at the victim's car. Their investigation led them to a home on Talbott Street, where they executed a search warrant and found Christian Williams.

Williams was was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony criminal recklessness. No one else in the residence was arrested.