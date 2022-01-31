Indianapolis man arrested for sexual misconduct with minors in Parke County

Indiana State Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Stone in an investigation that began on July 28, 2021.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is facing two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor involving two girls under the age of 16.

ISP said it received information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services about the alleged incidents, which took place in Parke County.

After the investigation finished, the Parke County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Stone on Jan. 22, 2022.

Stone is being held in the Parke County Jail on a $15,000 bond.