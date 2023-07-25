8-month-old tests positive for fentanyl; Indianapolis man charged with neglect

An infant was found unresponsive at a home in the 3400 block of North Oxford Street, near North Keystone Avenue and East 34th Street, on March 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple neglect charges for an incident on the city's near northeast side.

Around 4 p.m. on March 2, IMPD officers responded to the 3400 block of North Oxford Street, near North Keystone Avenue and East 34th Street, on a report of an unresponsive child.

Police arrived and found an 8-month-old boy who was having trouble breathing. Medics took the infant to Riley Hospital for Children, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police have not shared an update on the infant's condition at this time.

According to court documents, the child's mother told police she stepped out of her home to make a phone call while the child's father, later identified as Brandon Echols, of Indianapolis, watched the child. The woman told police Echols had a history of domestic violence-related issues, and there was an active protective order in place. The woman also said Echols and she had been trying to work things out to allow him to spend time with his kids.

While she was on the phone outside, the woman told police Echols left suddenly and drove away. The woman said she then went to check on her 8-month-old, who was in his crib but was making "a loud snore" and appeared to be gasping for breath.

The woman said she began CPR on her child and called 911. Court documents say another man, who is friends with Echols, was still at the home at the time of the incident.

The woman told police she tried to call Echols to ask what happened, but he allegedly wouldn't answer her phone calls. The woman then said she asked Echols' friend to call him, which he answered.

According to court documents, the woman said Echols called her back once she got to the hospital and allegedly said he wasn't coming to see his son. She said he then told her the infant was fine until he placed Echols' friend's watch in his mouth.

Court documents say police then spoke with Echols' friend, who allegedly admitted to doing "lines of drugs" at the home about 15 minutes before Echols suddenly left. The friend said he did the drugs in a separate room from where Echols was watching the child.

According to court documents, the friend told police he is certain the child did not get ahold of his watch, and he does not believe Echols purposely did anything to harm his son.

On March 29, detectives got the results on the urinalysis, which came back positive for fentanyl.

Court documents say detectives spoke with Echols on May 23, who claimed he wasn't at the woman's home on the day of the incident, and believes the woman and his friend are "conspiring against me" and were "messing around" at the time. He also told detectives the only reason he didn't go to the hospital to check on his son was due to the protective order in place.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges against Echols on July 13. He faces two counts of neglect of a dependent.