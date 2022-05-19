Fishers police arrest Indianapolis man after shots fired in road rage incident

Fishers police said the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Avione Johnson, threw a handgun from his balcony into a nearby retention pond when they arrived.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East 106th Street and Lantern Road in Fishers.

A witness told police she saw a dark-colored car and white pickup truck stopped in the roadway. Then, she said the driver of the car fired shots at the driver of the pickup truck. She said both vehicles immediately left the area.

Monday evening, the driver of the pickup truck contacted police to report the shooting.

He told police he was driving north on Interstate 69 when a dark-colored car forced him to exit at 106th Street. The victim told police once both vehicles were on 106th Street, both drivers stopped in the road and started arguing.

The victim told police the suspect pointed a handgun and fired two shots at him.

Police found damage to the driver's side of the pickup truck, believed to be from the shooting. The victim also had minor injuries to his left elbow and left shin from the shrapnel.

Police got a search warrant Wednesday for a home in the 8400 block of Whipporwill Drive, near 82nd Street and Hague Road, in Indianapolis.

As police were about to enter the home, they saw the suspect — later identified as 23-year-old Avione Johnson — throw a handgun from the balcony into a nearby retention pond.

The Fishers Police Dive Team recovered the handgun from the retention pond.

Detectives also seized two rifles, a second handgun, 31 pounds of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash from Johnson's home.

Johnson was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and faces the following charges:

2 counts of criminal recklessness

2 counts of intimidation

1 count of carrying a handgun without a license

1 count of pointing a firearm at another

IMPD also assisted in the investigation.