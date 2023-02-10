Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin

A Franklin man told police he was hit in the head and kicked before his wallet and a large amount of cash were taken from him in his driveway.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.

The man told police he was hit in the back of his head and kicked before his wallet and large amount of cash were taken. He said no weapons were used during the robbery.

The man suffered minor injures but refused medical attention and provided police with a description of the suspect, who fled the scene, and their car.

Detectives identified the suspect as 58-year-old Michael J. Brown of Indianapolis. On Thursday, Feb. 9, investigators, with assistance from IMPD, located Brown in his car on Indianapolis' east side.

Brown was taken into custody without incident and driven to the Franklin Police Department. He was then taken to the Johnson County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.