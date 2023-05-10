Indianapolis man charged with robbery of Carmel bank

Marty McConnell, 63, has been charged with felony robbery, theft and intimidation.

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a bank in Carmel earlier in the day.

Shorter before 5 p.m. on May 8, Carmel Police Department officers responded to the Teachers Credit Union in the 600 block of East Carmel Drive for a reported bank robbery.

Carmel police said a man, later identified as 63-year-old Marty McConnell of Indianapolis, presented a note to a teller demanding cash.

An investigation led detectives to an Indianapolis address where McConnell was found and taken into custody later that evening.