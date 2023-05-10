Indianapolis man charged with robbery of Carmel bank

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a bank in Carmel earlier in the day.
Shorter before 5 p.m. on May 8, Carmel Police Department officers responded to the Teachers Credit Union in the 600 block of East Carmel Drive for a reported bank robbery.
Carmel police said a man, later identified as 63-year-old Marty McConnell of Indianapolis, presented a note to a teller demanding cash.
An investigation led detectives to an Indianapolis address where McConnell was found and taken into custody later that evening.
McConnell was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with felony robbery, theft and intimidation.