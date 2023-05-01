Indianapolis man arrested in deadly Brown County crash

Investigators said a Camaro went airborne and hit the roof of a Silverado. The coroner's office pronounced the driver of the Silverado dead at the scene.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for his alleged role in a crash Saturday afternoon in Brown County.

Around 3:10 p.m. on April 29, deputies with the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area of State Road 135 and Orchard Road.

Investigators determined 21-year-old Jaffett Jackson Zelaya, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro east on State Road 135 at a high rate of speed when it approached a hillcrest with a slight curve. That's when investigators said the Camaro went airborne and hit the roof of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was going west.

According to investigators, the Camaro flipped and landed upside down before catching fire.

Deputies said the coroner's office pronounced the driver of the Silverado, 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan, of Indianapolis, dead at the scene.

Medics took 37-year-old Silvio Padilla, of Indianapolis, who was a passenger in the Camaro, to a hospital in Indianapolis. Padilla is said to be in critical condition.

Deputies said alcohol and speed are both believed to be factors in the crash.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested Zelaya on the following preliminary charges:

Criminal recklessness/aggressive driving - resulting in death

Driving while suspended - resulting in death

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - resulting in death

Criminal recklessness/aggressive driving - resulting in serious bodily injury

Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated