Indianapolis man arrested for fatal Interstate 70 hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle on Interstate 70 last summer.
State police arrested 23-year-old Antonio Baker on charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15.
Taylor Fletcher, a 23-year-old woman from Plainfield, was found unresponsive on the left shoulder of I-70 near Harding Street shortly after midnight on July 13, 2021. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police found the vehicle that struck Fletcher a short time later. During a seven-month investigation, state police determined Baker was the driver of the vehicle.
The findings of the investigation were handed over to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which filed formal charges against Baker, leading to his arrest.