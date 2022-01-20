Indianapolis man arrested for fatal Interstate 70 hit-and-run

Investigators say 23-year-old Antonio Baker was driving the vehicle that hit and killed Taylor Fletcher of Plainfield last July.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle on Interstate 70 last summer.

State police arrested 23-year-old Antonio Baker on charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15.

Taylor Fletcher, a 23-year-old woman from Plainfield, was found unresponsive on the left shoulder of I-70 near Harding Street shortly after midnight on July 13, 2021. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police found the vehicle that struck Fletcher a short time later. During a seven-month investigation, state police determined Baker was the driver of the vehicle.