Indianapolis man arrested for DUI in deadly I-70 crash

The crash occurred in the early morning hours on March 20, 2022. Torriaun Everett was arrested Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

State Police arrested 31-year-old Torriaun Everett for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened at 4:14 a.m. on I-70 eastbound at the 73.3 mile marker, just inside I-465 near Lynhurst Drive.

ISP crash investigators determined Everett was legally drunk when the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving crashed into the concrete median wall and overturned.

A passenger in the Jeep, 32-year-old Andre Johnson of Indianapolis, was killed. Everett and another passenger survived.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the details of the investigation and a warrant for Everett's arrest was issued in April, and served on Wednesday, 41 days after the crash.

Everett was taken to the Marion County Jail. He faces a level 4 felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, along with another charge for operating while intoxicated, according to court records.

He had not been scheduled for an initial hearing as of Thursday morning.