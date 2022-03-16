Indianapolis man arrested for alleged arson in Columbus house fire

Antonio L. Dickerson, 39, of Indianapolis, is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail on a $1 million bond.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 39-year-old man from Indianapolis was arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a Columbus home in February.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Feb. 22 shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South National Road, near County Road 300 East and East 100 South.

Firefighters found a home that was fully engulfed.

Following an investigation, 39-year-old Antonio L. Dickerson, of Indianapolis, is believed to be responsible for setting the fire. A warrant was issued March 11 for Dickerson's arrest.

He was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, Bartholomew County Fire Inspector, Columbus Township Fire Department, Elizabethtown Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department and Clay Township Fire Department assisted in the investigation.