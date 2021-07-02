Indianapolis man arrested after chase, crash in stolen car in Clinton County

The sheriff's office said Derek Bradley stole a car in Mulberry, drove through Frankfort and crashed near Antioch.

FRANKFORT, Ind — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stole a car and led them on a chase through Clinton County, then crashed near Frankfort.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Derek Bradley, 30, of Indianapolis.

A Facebook post by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the chase began around 7:40 p.m. when Clinton County dispatch received a report of a stolen 2010 Toyota Avalon from the Mulberry Marathon Gas Station. The car, which had a gun inside, was seen fleeing eastbound on State Road 38.

Police in Frankfort spotted the car eastbound on State Road 28 heading into Frankfort and started a chase, which turned south on State Road 39 out of the city.

Police said the car lost control in the Antioch curve at State Road 39 and State Road 38 and crashed into another vehicle parked in a yard.

After the collision, police said Bradley tried to run away, but was apprehended quickly by officers. They also recovered the gun from the crash scene.

Bradley was first taken to a hospital to be checked out for injuries from the crash before he was taken to the county jail in Frankfort.