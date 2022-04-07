Danville police arrest Indianapolis man after nearly 7-hour standoff

Police found 37-year-old Robert Lee Douglas Jr. hiding in the crawl space of the home.

DANVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was taken into custody after a nearly 7-hour standoff with Danville police that ended Thursday morning.

On Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., police went to a home on South Kentucky Street to serve felony warrants on 37-year-old Robert Lee Douglas Jr., of Indianapolis, for a parole violation for a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and another theft. The Fishers Police Department told Danville police that Douglas could be hiding there.

Police arrived and saw Douglas on the porch, but he ran inside the home. Police then went inside the home, and a woman came out of a rear bedroom and said Douglas had a knife and wasn't allowing her to leave the bedroom.

Police spent the next seven hours trying to get Douglas to surrender peacefully.

Just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, police found Douglas hiding in the crawl space of the home.

Along with his outstanding felony warrants, Douglas was charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement.

The Brownsburg Police Department, Avon Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department and Danville Fire Department also assisted in the incident.