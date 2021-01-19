Indianapolis leaders outline plans to prevent and reduce violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and law enforcement leaders reviewed 2020 crime data and outlined plans to prevent and reduce violent crime in 2021.
Criminal homicides increased nearly 40 percent over 2019 in Indianapolis, which mirrors an increase seen in cities nationwide. City leaders said overall violent crime from 2020 was down almost 4 percent and overall crime was down nearly nine percent.
“As our public health environment rapidly evolves, so does our approach to public safety. One thing, however, has been a constant: Our commitment to a safer city and a better police-community relationship,” Hogsett said. “Our city is fighting a battle on many fronts right now, there’s no doubt about it. And it’s tough. But I assure you, behind that fight are dedicated men and women who love this city and are working hard to make it a better one. And we won’t stop until we succeed.”
Here is a list of the 2021 priorities for IMPD:
- In 2021, reforms to IMPD operations will center around:
- Accountability
- Improving data collection and dissemination
- Leveraging technology
- Refining training
- Continuing to evolve use of force standards
- An inclusive and proactive violent crime reduction strategy
- Hiring/recruiting/retraining a high-quality, diverse workforce
- Enhancing community engagement
- A continued focus on behavioral health and wellness
- Aligning resources with priorities: IMPD will reorganize some divisions and bureaus in 2021 with the goal to be laser-focused on violence reduction, community safety and engagement.
- Regional collaboration continues: IMPD will continue to build on the successes of the Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnership (IVRP) and Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) in targeting the small number of people, places, and behaviors that are responsible for most of the violence in the metro area. In 2020, CGIC removed 288 firearms and 302 violent individuals from the community.
- Moving forward as a community: To focus resources on proactive violence prevention efforts, the Indianapolis community must re-imagine what police response looks like. IMPD will begin a robust engagement process to gather feedback on the community’s expectations for changing responses to low-level, non-violent issues. Details to be released soon.
The city also has a plan to reduce gun violence. That plan includes the following points:
- Interruption: implementation of violence interrupters/street outreach component in 2021. This partnership with the Indy Public Safety Foundation will provide a salary and accountability framework for street-level interruptions of retaliatory and other potential violence.
- Intervention: improving collaboration by beginning monthly meetings with peacemakers and grantees in 2021.
- Prevention: building on 2020 successes.
- Violence reduction team served more than 10,000 families through food and hygiene product distributions organized with community partners.
- Safe Summer: 462 youth were served by the safe and productive activities on offer through Safe Summer Friday nights.