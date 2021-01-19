Indianapolis leaders outline plans to prevent and reduce violent crime

Criminal homicides increased nearly 40 percent over 2019 in Indianapolis, which mirrors an increase seen in cities nationwide. City leaders said overall violent crime from 2020 was down almost 4 percent and overall crime was down nearly nine percent.

“As our public health environment rapidly evolves, so does our approach to public safety. One thing, however, has been a constant: Our commitment to a safer city and a better police-community relationship,” Hogsett said. “Our city is fighting a battle on many fronts right now, there’s no doubt about it. And it’s tough. But I assure you, behind that fight are dedicated men and women who love this city and are working hard to make it a better one. And we won’t stop until we succeed.”