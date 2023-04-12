K9 sniffs out 18 pounds of marijuana at Indianapolis International Airport, 3 landed with charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men who police claim tried to smuggle drugs through the Indianapolis International Airport in February now face multiple charges.
Multiple police agencies and a K-9 named Axel with Plainfield Police Department were used to track a flight coming into Indianapolis from San Francisco.
The flight was coming from what authorities called a "source area of narcotics".
When Axel's handler let him go around the baggage claim for a free sniff, he rounded on both a white, hard-sided bag and blue bag that had been on United Airlines 1874. He alerted the officer to an odor of narcotics on one of the bags.
The white bag had a tag on it that read Joel Shavers and the blue bag had a tag with the name Andre Brooks.
The officers then saw a man wearing a purple sweat suit and carrying a black backpack pick up the bag. Axel alerted to an odor of narcotics on the bag following a search and authorities later identified that man as Mikhail Williams.
Authorities later found five packages of marijuana inside Shavers' bag and a THC vape device.
Shavers had previously been convicted out of Grant County for dealing marijuana on September 29, 2022.
Eighteen pounds of marijuana were found in vacuum sealed packages.
All three men face multiple charges which include possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and possession of a handgun.