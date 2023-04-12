K9 sniffs out 18 pounds of marijuana at Indianapolis International Airport, 3 landed with charges

Three men face drug charges after authorities said they tried to smuggle marijuana through Indianapolis International Airport.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men who police claim tried to smuggle drugs through the Indianapolis International Airport in February now face multiple charges.

Multiple police agencies and a K-9 named Axel with Plainfield Police Department were used to track a flight coming into Indianapolis from San Francisco.

The flight was coming from what authorities called a "source area of narcotics".

When Axel's handler let him go around the baggage claim for a free sniff, he rounded on both a white, hard-sided bag and blue bag that had been on United Airlines 1874. He alerted the officer to an odor of narcotics on one of the bags.

The white bag had a tag on it that read Joel Shavers and the blue bag had a tag with the name Andre Brooks.

The officers then saw a man wearing a purple sweat suit and carrying a black backpack pick up the bag. Axel alerted to an odor of narcotics on the bag following a search and authorities later identified that man as Mikhail Williams.

Authorities later found five packages of marijuana inside Shavers' bag and a THC vape device.

Shavers had previously been convicted out of Grant County for dealing marijuana on September 29, 2022.

Eighteen pounds of marijuana were found in vacuum sealed packages.