1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on North Dearborn Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street around 10 p.m. Monday. Police officers found the victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.