1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street around 10 p.m. Monday. Police officers found the victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.