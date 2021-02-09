IMPD identifies detectives who fatally shot man inside east Indianapolis gas station

James Williams was wanted on felony warrants for escape and weapons offenses when he was shot after reportedly pointing a gun at officers Sept. 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police released the names of two detectives involved in a deadly shooting inside an Indianapolis gas station.

The shooting happened Sept. 1 at a Marathon gas station at East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue. According to IMPD, the detectives observed 33-year-old James Williams with a handgun outside the gas station. Williams then went inside the business, where the officers instructed him to show his hands.

At that time, police claim Williams pulled a gun from his shorts, raised it and pointed it at the detectives, who fired their weapons, killing Williams.

IMPD identified the detectives Wednesday as Sgt. Garth Schwomeyer, a 24-year veteran of the department, and Sgt. Erik Forestal, who has been with IMPD for 17 years. The department did not say which officer fired the shot that killed Williams.

Williams was reportedly wanted at the time of the shooting on a felony warrant from the Indiana Department of Correction for escape and weapons offenses.

The detectives, who were not wearing body cameras since they aren't patrol officers, were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, per department policy.