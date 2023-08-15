Indianapolis woman on trial for murder after tracking cheating boyfriend to bar then running over him with car

Gaylyn Morris tracked Andre Smith with a GPS device and then ran over him over with her car outside a Castleton bar about 12:30 a.m. on June 3, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is on trial for the murder of her cheating boyfriend.

Gaylyn Morris tracked Andre Smith with a GPS device and then ran over him over with her car outside a Castleton bar about 12:30 a.m. on June 3, 2022.

Morris used an Apple AirTag to track Smith to Tilly's Pub & Grill on East 82nd Street.

"But instead of tracking her stuff, she tracked Andre by hiding an AirTag in the back seat of his car,” said Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Sharpe in her opening statement. “And on June 2, she had worked herself up into a tizzy and she needed to confront him and the woman she knew he was with."

The prosecution presented surveillance video from the bar that night into evidence. That video shows Morris confronted Smith and the woman he was with inside the bar. Morris then got into a fistfight with the woman with Smith trying to separate them. Eventually Smith drags Morris outside the bar. She appeared to drive away and he came back inside.

All three people were thrown out by the bar owner. But Smith and the woman he was with were allowed to get the food they had already ordered and paid for before leaving.

When they went outside, Morris was waiting in her car near the entrance. Multiple witnesses testified that she ran over Smith in the parking lot.

Abby Winters testified that she had been in the bar singing karaoke with friends that night. But she decided to leave after the fight interrupted the singing. She was in the parking lot near her car when Morris ran over Smith.

"There was a hitting of the gas and I did see him go down, and heard what felt like a speed bump and some crunching,” Winters testified. “And then it went once, and then backed up again, and then forward again."

The car stopped on top of Smith, who died at the scene. Morris stayed at the scene until police arrived.

"This is a tragic, tragic case,” said Morris’ attorney, Max Wiley, in his opening statement. “There's no doubt about it. It is very sad. Justice demands, however, that we take a hard look at these facts. And if you look at all the information, if you look at everything we know, you're going to see she's not guilty of murder."

Morris’ attorneys are asking the jury to find her guilty of a lesser charge than murder. The trial is expected to last three days.