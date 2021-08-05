Mother of 4-year-old hit by stray bullet says daughter's recovery is a miracle

Azaria Glasper was one of three people shot outside an Indianapolis funeral home last weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four-year-old Azaria Glasper’s mom says it’s a miracle that five days after being shot, her daughter is recovering.

Brittia Williams said her daughter is opening her eyes and is no longer hooked up to tubes and machines.

“I’m thankful. I’m grateful. I’m hopeful,” said Williams of how well little Azaria seems to be doing.

When Williams speaks, you can still hear how hoarse she is following days of crying after a moment last Saturday, when this mother started screaming and couldn’t stop.

“Her head was hanging and I just saw blood pouring,” Williams remembered of the moment when she realized her little girl had been shot in the head, sitting in the backseat of Williams' car outside a northwest Indianapolis funeral home, where the family was paying respects to a cousin who had recently passed.

“To be sitting in a back seat playing on your tablet and then, all of a sudden, something's hurting and you’re bleeding,” said Williams of what her daughter went through, adding that Azaria’s 8-year-old sister was sitting right beside her.

“She felt responsible, like, ‘I should have told her to get out or I should have grabbed her or I should have told her to put her (head) down,’” Williams said of the feelings of guilt her 8-year-old is having about seeing her little sister shot.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, there’s nothing you could have done, baby. This is not your fault,’” Williams said.

According to investigators, the shooting started after a man pulled up to the funeral home and started arguing with another man who was at the funeral. When police got there, they found three people shot, including a 16-year-old girl and a man. Azaria was the third victim and was critically injured.

The suspect, though, was gone.

Police said two others showed up at an area hospital soon after and had also been hit by the same gunfire.

Williams hasn’t heard any updates on the investigation and right now, she’s only focused on Azaria’s recovery.

“They’re saying medically, she’s outstanding,” she said.

Now, Williams is just waiting to see more glimmers of the little girl she knows and loves.

“She looks at you. You can see the spark in her eyes. I’m just waiting on that personality to come,” said Williams. “That’s all we want. Her spirit to come back. That loving, adorable, energetic child. We want her back."