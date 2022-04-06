Indianapolis father sentenced for severely injuring 10-month-old son in 2021

Michael Chatman was found guilty in March of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury of a child under 14 years old.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for severely injuring his 10-month-old son in 2021.

Michael Chatman was found guilty in March of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury of a child under 14 years old. The verdict came after a two-day trial.

On Jan. 13, 2021, officers were called to 38th and North Meridian streetsfor a report of a near-fatality involving a child. The infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chatman told investigators his son was acting normal until the time he became unresponsive. He said he had no idea what happened to the child.

According to the Child Protective Team at Riley Hospital, the infant was in shock with a brain injury. There were also soft tissue injuries and burns on his face and armpit.

Muscle damage was found in the infant's legs that required surgery and the use of a brace.

"This young child experienced unspeakable tragedy when his life was merely beginning," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "The quick actions of IMPD, the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, and Riley Hospital for Children that saved this infant's life and are the reason he is still with us today."