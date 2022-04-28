Father convicted in 2019 death of 28-day-old son on Indy's west side

Michael Gaunt's sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father has been convicted in the death of his 28-day-old son on the city's west side in 2019.

On Dec. 20, 2019, IMPD responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 4900 block of Rockville Road, near South Lynhurst Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 28-day-old boy unresponsive.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where he died three days later. That day, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case a homicide.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, both Michael Gaunt and the baby's mother were unable to provide any explanation for the infant's injuries he had sustained.

During the investigation, the child's mother claimed she left the home on the day the child sustained the injuries and when she returned, Gaunt allegedly didn't allow her to call for help.

According to the prosecutors, Gaunt provided inconsistent statements to detectives throughout the investigation and couldn't provide an explanation to how his son could have gotten the injuries.

Doctors determined the victim sustained damage to his brain cells and tissue, and experienced clavicle and spiral fractures. The child’s brain injury was consistent with rapid acceleration and deceleration of the head, which doctors said could have been possible by being thrown or shaken.

"As a parent, it is unimaginable that an individual could commit a crime on an innocent child. While nothing constitutes this tragic loss of life, this verdict is the first step in holding Mr. Gaunt accountable for his actions," prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

Gaunt was convicted on the following charges after a one-day trial:

Aggravated battery — Level 1 felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in death — Level 1 felony

Gaunt's sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m.