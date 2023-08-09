Indianapolis father arrested in death of 1-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A father is under arrest for his role in the death of a 1-year-old daughter.
Damian Milton, 28, was arrested for serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.
On July 31, IMPD detectives were called about the near death of a 1-year-old. Detectives said the girl was in critical condition and later died on Aug. 6. Milton was then arrested.
Milton is not yet facing formal charges.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Jamie Hadley at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Jamie.Hadley@indy.gov.