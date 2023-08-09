Indianapolis father arrested in death of 1-year-old

Damian Milton, 28, was arrested for serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.

INDIANAPOLIS — A father is under arrest for his role in the death of a 1-year-old daughter.

On July 31, IMPD detectives were called about the near death of a 1-year-old. Detectives said the girl was in critical condition and later died on Aug. 6. Milton was then arrested.

Milton is not yet facing formal charges.