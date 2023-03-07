Family still seeks justice for Kyle Jobin nearly 10 years after his murder at Lawrence gas station

Kyle Jobin, 19, was shot and killed outside a Lawrence gas station. His killer has remained elusive for nearly a decade.

INDIANAPOLIS — A family’s search for justice continues almost a decade after their son was shot and killed outside a gas station in Lawrence.

The family of Kyle Jobin still doesn’t know who killed him or why.

They’re hoping a billboard could lead them to answers.

Kyle Jobin was just 19 years old when he was murdered. Now, almost 10 years later, his family still hopes they’ll get a call one day from police, saying they’ve found the people responsible.

“I can’t stop. I can’t stop looking to find out what did happen that night,” said Kyle’s father, Joe Jobin, who still needs answers about who killed his son.

“I wish I was a superhero. You see the movies where they go out there and they find them. I don’t have those skills. I’m not a ninja. I’m not anything like that. I am a man that lost his son and doesn’t know what to do,” Joe said.

For the past month though, drivers along Pendleton Pike in Lawrence have passed a billboard that Joe put up with the help of the nonprofit Season of Justice.

The billboard has a photo of Kyle and a plea for answers about who murdered him.

“Just anything, anything at all, any little tidbit,” Joe said of what the family and investigators would like to come from it.

“Even if it can help unravel, unravel that string, unravel those threads to help bring justice and find out what happened,” Joe said.

Here’s what investigators and Kyle’s family do know:

Late at night on Jan. 4, 2014, Kyle, who was home on break from college, went to a Marathon gas station on 56th Street, near Interstate 465.

A witness told police he saw Kyle leaving the store and getting in his car. Just as he did, the witness told police four men in hoods came from behind the gas station and attacked Kyle.

That witness took off, looking for help, and found a police officer just down the street.

“By the time they got there, Kyle was already gone,” Joe said.

Also gone was a white SUV the witness remembered was parked at the gas station when Kyle was attacked.

It’s believed the people who shot Kyle got in it afterward and took off.

“Could they be from the local area? Could be,” Joe said.

“Again, it’s the proximity to 465. They could be nowhere even around here,” Joe said, shaking his head.

Lawrence police said someone out there knows something and continues to ask if they do, to please share that information with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Police said they will never give up hope for a break in the case.

It’s the not knowing anything that keeps this father up at night.

“Four people did something very terrible that night and if they’re going to do something like that to my son, what’s to stop them from doing it to somebody else?” Joe asked.

He’s hoping the billboard will spark someone’s memory, maybe even appeal to someone’s conscience who knows what happened.

Joe realizes, though, if those answers about who killed Kyle and why ever do come, Kyle will still be gone.