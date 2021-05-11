Indianapolis couple sentenced to 45 years for sexual abuse of preteen

The female minor victim told officials Bennie Schuck II and Amber Talley had sexually abused her for at least a year.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have each been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child younger than 12 years old.

According to court documents, Bennie W. Schuck II, 46, and Amber Talley, 36, both admitted to the crimes.

The investigation began in April 2019 when police in Louisiana investigated online activity from a man who was accused of receiving sexually explicit images from at least one minor online. Officials said he allegedly traded child pornography with Indiana resident Diana Roe, who was arrested and charged in May 2019.

After examining Roe's devices, investigators found evidence that showed Schuck was sexually abusing and exploiting a child. Officials also learned Talley participated in the sexual exploitation of that child.

The female minor victim told officials Schuck and Talley had sexually abused her for at least a year.

According to court documents, Schuck admitted to police that he had exploited the child "fewer than 20 times."

Both Schuck and Talley admitted to engaging in illegal sexual conduct with the child, creating images of the sexual conduct, and Schuck admitted to distributing images online.

Schuck must also pay $25,000 in restitution and serve 10 years on supervised release after his sentence. Talley must also pay $10,000 in restitution and serve five years on supervised release after her imprisonment.

Four other people have already pleaded guilty in the case:

Roe, 50 – sentenced to 15 years imprisonment; must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release after her imprisonment and pay $31,000 in restitution

Joshua Mead, 40 – sentenced to nine years imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release after his imprisonment; must pay $44,000 in restitution

Joshua Hart, 26 – sentenced to six years imprisonment and 15 years of supervised release after his imprisonment

Quinton Byassee, 35 – sentenced to 11 years imprisonment and 20 years supervised release after imprisonment; must pay $3,000 in restitution