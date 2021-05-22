Indianapolis couple sentenced for murder of Sullivan County woman

Danny Wilson Jr. and Renee S. Huffines pleaded guilty for the death of Patricia Dorsett, who was reported missing by family members in May of 2019.

SULLIVAN, Ind. — An Indianapolis couple was charged Friday for the 2019 murder of rural Sullivan County woman in her home.

Danny Wilson Jr. and Renee S. Huffines pleaded guilty for the death of Patricia Dorsett, who was reported missing by family members in May of 2019.

Investigation from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office discovered Dorsett’s deceased body in a trailer near the back of her property.

Both Wilson and Huffines had been staying at Dorsett’s home.

Wilson, 42, was sentenced to 55 years for the murder. Huffines, also 42, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 20 years. Police said she received a lesser sentence because she cooperated with their investigation.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Wilson and Huffines planned the murder and Dorsett was asleep on her couch when Wilson killed her.



Huffines was staying with a friend in Jasonville the night of the murder, but later returned to help Wilson move Dorsett’s body to the abandoned camper on the back of the property.