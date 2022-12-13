Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2

As he was being chased by police, Carl Young Jr. ran a stop sign and hit a car at nearly 80 mph. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The prison sentence stems from an incident on Feb. 16 that began just after midnight.

Court documents say Young stole a woman's Jeep on Thaddeus Street. Police were called to the area and the woman told them Young was parked in the Jeep in a nearby alley.

When Young saw police, he sped away.

As he was being chased by police, Young ran a stop sign at the intersection of Minnesota and State streets and hit a car at nearly 80 mph. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

Documents say the driver was trapped under the car, but officers were able to lift it to free the driver.

The passenger was ejected onto the sidewalk several feet away.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, Young tried unsuccessfully to get away by backing into a police vehicle. Officers surrounded the Jeep with police cars and arrested him.

"This armed drug trafficker severely injured two innocent people as he sped away from police with utter disregard for human life," said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers. "I commend the outstanding first responders who undoubtedly saved lives at the scene of the crash and protected the public by arresting a dangerous criminal."

Police later discovered Young was high on Phencyclidine (PCP) and had two shotgun shells on him at the time of his arrest.

Officers also found a loaded shotgun in the front passenger seat — which he couldn't legally carry because of five prior felony convictions — and a backpack with about 26 grams of crack cocaine and 6 pounds of marijuana in it.

In his guilty plea, prosecutors said, Young admitted he planned to sell the drugs he had on him.

Young's prior felony convictions include dealing illegal drugs and multiple convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

In addition to his 14-year prison sentence, Young was ordered to three years probation after his release.