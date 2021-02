The victim was found shot around 11 p.m. on Biscayne Road, near 38th Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Biscayne Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers arriving on the scene found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later.