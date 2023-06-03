Two Indianapolis bars denied renewal of alcohol permits after troubled history

On Monday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County voted unanimously to deny the renewal of licenses for two Indianapolis nightclubs.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County voted unanimously to deny the renewal of licenses for two nightclubs.

The recommendation for Club Onyx and Kalakutah will head to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for a final decision.

According to police, both clubs have a history of violence including shootings and assaults.

“I don’t see any accountability here. If you want more people shot, more drug dealing, if you want all of the things that come with this package then renew it, but this is not good for Indianapolis. We have had enough violence in this city. Enough is enough,” said IMPD Captain Christopher Boomershine.

During the board hearing, the owner of Kalakatuh spoke first. The club is on the northwest side and has received several permit violations. Last year, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Neighbors say they are frustrated with the violence that the business attracts to the area.

“There are shootings. There are drugs. There are strippers. These are all things we do not want in our community,” said Mark Clark with the International Marketplace Coalition.

“The whole thing just blows my mind. I find it amazing that this has been going on for so long. Please don’t renew this. This is crazy," said Lisa Zabst, president of the Eagledale Neighborhood Association.

The board voted 4-0 in favor of denying the club’s license renewal.

“Your email said, 'Don’t cast me away.' We didn’t do this. You did this to yourself by not managing your business like you were supposed to,” said board chairman Tyler Graves.

The board also looked at Club Onyx, an adult entertainment club on the southwest side.

The son of the owner, Ryan Carlson, showed up to represent the business along with an attorney.

IMPD detectives listed dozens of permit violations from the last year including assaults, shootings, stolen guns from vehicles, prostitution and after-hour sales of alcohol and drugs.

Carlson said they closed the club last week for at least 60 days to rebrand it and attract new customers. He blamed poor management as the problem. This closure comes after police raided the bar and arrested several employees earlier this year.

“I’m not sure how new paint and new furniture changes anything. I don’t know how 60 days and new music creates an environment where any of this is different,” said IMPD Vice Detective Tiffany Mastin.

Both clubs can appeal these decisions to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.