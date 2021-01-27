IMPD searching for northeast side bank robbery suspect

The man made off with an undetermined amount of cash before officers arrived.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are searching for a man suspected in a northeast side bank robbery last week.

Police say the man entered the bank at 5151 E. 82nd Street, which is just west of Allisonville Road, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The man demanded money and left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators say the man made off with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11-inch male, weighing 160-170 pounds. He is believed to be in his early-to-mid-20s with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue coat and a blue COVID mask.