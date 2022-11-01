Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession

Anthony Barbee received a habitual offender sentencing enhancement after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.

Police found a person who had been shot but didn't want to cooperate with the investigation. Barbee and that shooting victim had gotten into an argument before the shooting. Surveillance video showed Barbee was in possession of a firearm. Additionally, police we able to identify Barbee through previous encounters.