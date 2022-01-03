Indianapolis activist hosting community conversations on stopping violence

Antonio Patton said he came up with the idea last year, after listening to the needs of a few young adults.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local group kicked off a series of conversations Tuesday night aimed at putting an end to violence in the city.

The group is called Men of Vision Empowering (MOVE). They plan on holding "barbershop talks" every Tuesday during the month of March.

Antonio Patton, the CEO of MOVE, said he came up with the idea last year, after listening to the needs of a few young adults.

"Our job is to try to decode and get the combination to these young men and young women's hearts," Patton said. "Crack the code of the heart and make sure we take good care of it once we get access to it."

Patton said their goal is to talk about the role social media plays in community and its connection to gun violence, domestic abuse and relationships.

"The kickoff is just a 'listen to Him' for 10 months and then the following God's will in 2023, we'll come back with resources and solutions on how to, you know, bring the resources, solutions, and then the ultimate goal is coming back the following year, 2024, and having testimonials from every young man and young woman that got involved in those resources," Patton said.

Patton said they welcome everyone to come out to each meeting, especially young adults.