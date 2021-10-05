DOJ recommends Indiana woman to be sentenced to probation in Capitol riot case

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, would spend three years on probation, have to pay $500 in restitution and complete 40 hours of community service.

A Bloomfield, Indiana, woman who pleaded guilty for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could spend three years on probation as a result.

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, was initially facing four charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts connected to disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In June, she reached an agreement with prosecutors and on July 19, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to our news partners at the Tribune-Star.

The Department of Justice is recommending she be sentenced to three years of probation, have to pay $500 in restitution and complete 40 hours of community service. Bissey is asking for no more than 18 months of probation.

Bissey was allegedly at the Capitol with Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

Investigators laid out the case using the women's comments and photos on Facebook as evidence they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and went inside the Capitol.

In one comment, the charges say Bissey responded to a question about whether they entered the building: "Yes Ma'am! Probably in the first group of 100-200 people. Picking glass out of my purse."

The charges say she responded to a question about whether she went into any offices by writing, "NO. Just hallway. Not in Rotunda."

The charges say that Morgan-Lloyd also posted photos on her Facebook page and wrote, "I'm here. Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in."

The charges also quote Bissey as writing, "I can tell you even though windows and doors were busted, the Police stood with arms crossed. No force. Some even opened doors and fences. Seen it with my own eyes."

