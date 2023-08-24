Indiana woman gets life in prison without parole for killing her 5-year-old son

Jurors had convicted Chelsea Lanett Crossland in July of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

PORTLAND, Ind. — A northeastern Indiana woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Jay County judge sentenced Chelsea Lanett Crossland, 28, on Thursday after accepting the jury's recommendation that Crossland face life in prison without parole for Christian Crossland's March 2022 death.

Jurors had convicted the Portland woman in July of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

An autopsy found that Crossland’s son died as a result of “complications from blunt force trauma” to his head and face and that he had also suffered from malnutrition, The Star Press of Muncie reported.